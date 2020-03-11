First Sri Lankan with virus detected in Sri Lanka

The first Sri Lankan patient to contract the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has been detected.

Specialist doctor Ananda Wijewickrama from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) said the patient was receiving treatment at the IDH Hospital.

The individual had been admitted to the IDH Hospital after showing symptoms of fever.

The patient has been identified as a 52 year-old tour guide, who had been in the presence of a group of Italians.

The Health Ministry said that the family of the man have now been quarantined at their home.

The first patient who was detected with the virus in Sri Lanka was a Chinese woman who has since recovered and discharged.

The first Sri Lankan who contracted the virus was a Sri Lankan woman in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Government has urged state agencies and the public to act together to manage the spread of coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Secretary to the President, Dr. P.B. Jayasundara to make preparations for all possible eventualities of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Unit said.

Dr. Jayasundara in a letter sent on Friday (06) to all District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries said the government’s desire is to make maximum possible effort to make Sri Lanka ‘Corona free’ and get business as usual’.

The Ministry of Health, with the support of the all relevant stakeholders, is taking all possible steps to prevent the introduction of this infection into the country, he said.

The Secretary to the President added, in such a situation, drastic measures stipulated under the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance may have to be taken by the Director General of Health Services as the authority under the Ordinance. (Colombo Gazette)