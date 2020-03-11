England team will not take selfies or shake hands in Sri Lanka

Due to the ongoing situation regarding the current coronavirus outbreak around the world, the England Men’s Test team, currently touring Sri Lanka, will avoid casual supporter interaction such as selfies or autographs.

The players will also no longer participate in handshakes with each other or the opposition, the England Cricket Board said today.

England Men’s Test team requested all supporters joining the tour to maintain good levels of hygiene as advised by the World Health Organisation and the NHS, to avoid possible infection and spreading.

Following the world health agency’s advice, and in order to protect the players and, in turn, the integrity and continuation of the Sri Lanka Test tour, the team has put in place several precautions, leading to a number of normal activities being cancelled for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the touring party is now taking positive steps to reduce the risk of its health by limiting public engagements for its players and management team.

England players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual supporter interaction such as selfies or autographs.

Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the England Test squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.

In addition, England players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a ‘fist pump’ or a personal greeting will suffice. Players will no longer participate in handshakes with each other or the opposition.

During the tour of Sri Lanka, which will see a large influx of supporters travelling from the United Kingdom, the England cricket team is encouraging people to maintain good hygiene to avoid possible infection of spreading of the virus. which includes:

Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and other illnesses such as food poisoning and flu.

Washing your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitiser gel if soap or water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze.

Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards.

Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

The team will continue to take guidance from the ECB, Sri Lankan authorities, UK Government agencies and the World Health Organisation, and will update supporters with any further developments. (Colombo Gazette)