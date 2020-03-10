Warrant re- issued on Secretary of Presidential Commission

The Permanent High Court Trial- at – Bar today re-issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of the Secretary of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate incidents of political persecutions VBPK Weerasinghe.

Last week, the permanent High Court Trial- at – Bar issued a warrant to arrest Weerasinghe and produce before court as Weerasinghe had failed to appear before court, despite being issued summons.

The High Court special Trial- at – Bar had issued an arrest warrant on charges of contempt of court, as Weerasinghe had failed to notify the court of her unavailability to attend proceedings.

The permanent High Court Trial- at – Bar today re-issued a warrant after Weerasinghe failed to appear before court once again.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate incidents of political victimisation had commenced inquiries into the case filed against 8 suspects, including Niraj Roshan aka Ali Roshan.

Secretary to the Commission VBPK Weerasinghe was summoned to appear before courts today to record a statement on the complaints filed over the case. (Colombo Gazette)