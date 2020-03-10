Ravi files writ application on arrest warrant

Former Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake filed a writ application at the Court of Appeals today requesting to annul the arrest warrant issued by the Fort Magistrate’ Court over the Central Bank Bond Scam.

Lawyers representing Ravi Karunanayake filed the writ application at the Court of Appeals this morning.

The Attorney General (AG) last week directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court on Friday (06) issued an arrest warrant on 10 suspects, including Karunanayake over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam.

The Court issued the arrest warrants after taking into consideration the representations made by the Attorney General.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (04) imposed a travel ban on the suspects, including former Minister Karunanayake and Mahendren.

The warrant has been sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016. (Colombo Gazette)