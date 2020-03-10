Power plants on Iranawila land earlier used by Voice of America

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has requested the government to hand over the land on which the Voice of America broadcasting facility was earlier located in Iranawila for the construction of power plants by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The Minster had presented a proposal in this regard to the Cabinet of Minister last week, the Colombo Gazette learns.

The Voice of America broadcasting facility was shut down and the land was returned to the Sri Lankan Government in 2017.

In his proposal, Minister Amaraweera points out that the land that was occupied by the Voice of America broadcasting facility is over 300 acres, and was suitable for the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power plants and Solar Power plants.

The issues pertaining to the search for ideal land to construct power plants will be solved by obtaining the Iranawila land, and a request has been made to the government to lease out the land to the Ceylon Electricity Board for this purpose, he said.

Minister Amaraweera added that a number of projects drafted to be launched by the Ceylon Electricity Board for this year have been affected, due to the lack of suitable land. (Colombo Gazette)