Over 150 passengers who arrived from South Korea, Italy sent to Batti

One hundred and ninety-four Sri Lankan students and 2 South Koreans who returned from South Korea and Italy this morning are to be sent to the Batticaloa Campus Quarantine Centre.

One hundred and Seventy- nine Sri lanka students from South Korea had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at 3.33 am today.

Meanwhile, 15 Sri Lankan students from Italy too had arrived at the BIA this morning.

The students were sent to the quarantine centre via buses organized by the Ministry of Health.

They are being sent to the Batticaloa Campus quarantine Centre, which drew negative publicity following the Easter Sunday terror attacks, as the first batch.

The controversial Batticaloa Campus was converted as a quarantine centre on Saturday (07) to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This comes after the government announced the Leprosy Hospital in Hendala, Wattala as the first quarantine centre in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says all passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy and Iran will be sent to the Batticaloa Campus Quarantine Centre commencing from today for a period of 14- days.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe last week pointed out that a 14- day quarantine period was required, as the coronavirus takes 14- days to show symptoms. (Colombo Gazette)