Hartal against Batticaloa Campus quarantine centre

The Kattankudy Urban Council and Business Association today called on all area residents to stage a hartal tomorrow (11).

Issuing a joint press release, the Kattankudy Urban Council and Business Association said the hartal will be staged against the newly allocated quarantine Centre at the Batticaloa Campus in Kattankudy.

All area residents have been requested to conduct morning prayers and thereafter shut all stores in Kattankudy as part of the harthal, the press release said.

The controversial Batticaloa Campus in Kattankudy, which drew negative publicity following the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was converted as a quarantine centre on Saturday (07) to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 179 Sri Lankan students from South Korea, 2 South Koreans and 15 Sri Lankan students from Italy who had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at 3.33 am today were sent to the quarantine centre as the first batch in buses organized by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health last week announced that all passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy and Iran will be sent to the Batticaloa Campus Quarantine Centre commencing from today for a period of 14- days.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe pointed out that a 14- day quarantine period was required, as the coronavirus takes 14- days to show symptoms.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva assured that a fee will not be charged from Sri Lankans placed at the quarantine centre after returning from coronavirus -hit countries.

The Army Commander made the assurance after media reports claimed Sri Lankans returning from overseas who will be placed at the quarantine centre will be charged Rs. 7500 for the meals to be provided for them during their stay.

Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva reportedly visited the Batticaloa Campus quarantine center yesterday (09) to monitor and finalize the preparations of the quarantine centre. (Colombo Gazette)