Fifty-nine Thowheed Jammath suspects further remanded

Fifty-nine individuals, who were remanded on charges of undergoing weapons training with leader of the National Thowheed Jammath (NTJ) Zahran Hashim, were further remanded till 24 March.

The suspects were re- remanded after being produced before Batticaloa High Court Judge A. C. M. Rizwan today.

They were arrested in Kattankudy during special operations conducted by the Police following the Easter Sunday Terror Attacks in 2019.

Police investigations revealed the suspects had obtained weapons training from the Nuwaraeliya camp of the NTJ. (Colombo Gazette)