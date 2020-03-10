Colombo Stock Market ASPI records second biggest drop in history

The Colombo Stock Market (CSE) All Share Price Index of (ASPI) recorded the second biggest drop in history today.

The ASPI dropped by a record 221.24 points, which was the second biggest drop in a single day in history, closing at 5,121.91 points.

Earlier in the day trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange was halted for a few minutes after the S & P SL20 index fell by 5%.

The record drop was attributed to foreign investors exiting from risky assets due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)

