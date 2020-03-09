Samagi Jana Balawegaya party office opened in Kotte

The main office of the newly formed Samagi Jana Balawegaya was declared open in Kotte today.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa and others in the new alliance attended the opening.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Premadasa noted that the United National Party Working Committee had endorsed the new alliance and also supported him being appointed as the leader of the alliance.

He said that the new alliance will push for democracy and clean politics.

Premadasa invited political parties and politicians, including UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to join the new alliance.

“Our doors are open to all,” he said.

Premadasa said that no one needs to fear anyone and assured that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will ensure democracy in the alliance. (Colombo Gazette)