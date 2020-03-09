Indian authorities uncover plot to replicate Sri Lanka attacks in Delhi

The Indian Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police have uncovered a massive plot to replicate the Sri Lanka-style Jihadist attacks in Delhi by a module of Islamic-State Khorasan Province (ISKP) after two members of the group were arrested on Sunday.

As per a report by Times Now, the arrested members, who are a husband-wife couple, were planning to procure a potent chemical Triacetone triperoxide (TATP) for the purpose. The chemical is called the ‘Mother of Death’ by the Islamic State terrorists.

In April 2019, multiple blasts rocked Sri Lanka which left hundreds dead. The blasts took place in churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, which clearly meant the blasts were carried out to attack the Christians, the minorities, on their festival to cause maximum casualties.

The two members were also looking for handlers of a gun racket operating from Uttar Pradesh. The members are originally from Kashmir but had shifted to Delhi due to the government’s crackdown in the valley. In Delhi, they were trying to replicate a terror attack along the lines of the Colombo Terror Attack on Easter Sunday that led to the death of over 250 people.

It was earlier reported that the duo planned to carry out terror attacks within the country. The couple was also operating an OSINT account Kashmirosint on social media which was popular among researchers and the media. The couple intended to achieve their desired objectives in the garb of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (OpIndia/Colombo Gazette)