UNP informs EC it will contest election separately

By Easwaran Rutnam

The United National Party (UNP) has informed the National Elections Commission (EC) that it will be contesting the Parliamentary election.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam informed the National Elections Commission that the UNP will contest in all 22 Districts.

The letter was sent to the National Elections Commission today (Saturday).

Speaking to the Colombo Gazette, UNP sources said that the UNP is still willing to work with the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa but the party will need to contest under the UNP.

Sources also said that the UNP is still willing to contest with Sajith Premadasa as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

However, the UNP will need to head the nominations board to pick the candidates for the election.

Sources said that if the UNP and the Samagi Jana Balavegaya fail to reach a consensus then the UNP will field its own Prime Ministerial candidate.

The UNP has already proposed amendments to the constitution of the newly formed Samagi Jana Balavegaya but the new party has yet to submit an amended constitution to UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The UNP Working Committee had recently decided that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya must contest under the ‘elephant’ symbol of the UNP but the new alliance has proposed a common symbol. (Colombo Gazette)