Perpetual Treasuries Director arrested over Treasury Bond Scam

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Director Muthuraja Surendran was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam.

Surendran was produced before a Magistrate and remanded till 18 March.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court yesterday issued an arrest warrant on 10 suspects, including former Minister Ravi Karunanayake over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam.

The Court issued the arrest warrants after taking into consideration representations made by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General (AG) had this week directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

The order was issued over the Central Bank Bond Scam in 2016.

The warrant was sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (04) imposed a travel ban on the suspects, including former Minister Karunanayake and Mahendren. (Colombo Gazette)