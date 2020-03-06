Protest staged against quarantine centre in Hendala

A protest was staged today opposite the Leprosy Hospital in Hendala, Wattala, which was recently converted into a quarantine centre for coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday (04) announced that the Hospital will be converted as the main quarantine centre for Sri Lankans arriving from coronavirus- hit countries.

A decision was taken to convert the hospital as a quarantine centre following a discussion held at the Ministry of Health under the patronage of subject Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi recently.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, making a special statement, said the ministry had decided to quarantine for 14- days Sri Lankans arriving from countries such as Iran, South Korea and Italy, battling the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)