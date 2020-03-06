Lankatiles the first and only tile company in Asia on Amazon

Lankatiles, the pioneer premium quality wall and floor tile manufacturer in Sri Lanka, has ventured to sell its wall tiles through the online retail giant, Amazon, thereby becoming the first and the only tile company in Asia to have an online presence at an international level.

The company is offering its products through Amazon with the objective of expanding its customer base in the USA. Although, initially this tie-up applies only to the United States, Lankatiles hopes to expand its reach to other online markets in the near future.

The end goal is to create a better customer experience with greater convenience. With the belief that a trusted and world renowned e-commerce site like Amazon will ensure that the buyers are safe, secure and will be guaranteed a superior product which will be delivered on time.

Lankatiles as a premium brand has led the local industry for more than forty years and is constantly looking for ways to innovate its product offering and enhance the customer experience. This new partnership with Amazon is significant of that corporate ethos.