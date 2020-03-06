Kumara Welgama unveils new political party

Former Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama unveiled his new political party “New Lanka Freedom Party today.

The new party was launched during a ceremony in Pitakotte, under the aegis of Party Leader Kumara Welgama.

Secretary to the Party Thilak warakagoda presented the policy statement of the party to the party leader.

Leader of the Nawa Sinhala Urumaya Sarath Manamendra attended the ceremony, while notably other members of key political parties were not in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, former parliamentarian Kumara Welgama said the New Lanka Freedom Party was launched to uplift the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) which according to him has been ruined.

Welgama pointed out that he had resigned from the SLFP back in 2015 to protest the betrayal of the party by the then leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The New Lanka Freedom Party has been launched with the blessings of former SLFP Leader and former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunge, he revealed.

Welgama added that he was confident that the party along with its future alliance partners can obtain a majority in the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, addressing the event Sarath Manamendra said his party will form an alliance with Welgama and will contest the upcoming general elections.

The alliance will make sure to pave the way to appoint Kumara Welgama as the next leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, he said.(Colombo Gazette)