Iranians arrested with narcotics in Southern seas detained

Twenty- eight Iranians who were arrested on charges of transporting heroin and ICE in the southern seas off Sri Lanka were ordered to be detained and interrogated by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) today.

The suspects were arrested with over 330kg of heroin and over 50kg of “ICE” valued at Rs. 6 billion in four vessels in international waters on Monday (02).

The large haul of narcotics along with the suspects were transferred to the Dickowita Fisheries Harbour last morning and displayed to the media.

The suspects were arrested with the haul of narcotics following an operation conducted by the Navy based on a tip off received from the PNB.

The Navy along with its Offshore Patrol Vessels Samudura and Sindurala had carried out the mission to seize the narcotics. (Colombo Gazette)