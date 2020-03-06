Australia extends support to Sri Lanka to detect COVID-19

Australia has extended support to Sri Lanka to detect the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Australian Government in partnership with UNICEF Sri Lanka delivered four laptops to the Disaster Preparedness and Response Division (DPRD) of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services to support Sri Lanka’s ongoing monitoring of COVID-19, the Australian High Commission in Colombo said today.

The equipment will be used by the DPRD officials and volunteers to input data from international passenger arrival cards to be shared with the island-wide network of health officials, for disease surveillance. (Colombo Gazette)