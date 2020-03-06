Paradise Road Galleries is pleased to present an exhibition of contemporary Sri Lankan art in aid of the Sunera Foundation.

This will be the second fundraising exhibition held by the gallery to support the foundation that works with over 1300 young disabled persons through 38 workshops island wide using the effective medium of the performing arts to achieve greater social integration for persons living with disability in Sri Lanka.

Sunethra Bandaranaike is the founder of the Sunethra Bandaranaike Trust which supports the performing arts in Sri Lanka.

In 1998, a full length dance drama was created by Wolfgang Stange, with the assistance of Rohana Deva, titled “Butterflies Will Always Fly”. This production was first showcased in Sri Lanka and subsequently in London, New Delhi and Brisbane.

As a result of the successful collaboration, Sunera Foundation was formed and registered as a charity in Sri Lanka in April 2000. Over the next few years, Sunera Foundation, together with Wolf Stange and Rohana Deva, conducted performing arts workshops and produced 4 theatrical performances. Since 2007 Sunera Foundation has independently continued its activities, expanding its outreach, developing its programmes and catering to an ever-increasing demand for its expertise.

Thanks to the generosity of many of the island’s leading contemporary artists the exhibition of work features work on canvas and paper and photography. Paradise Road Chairman Udayshanth Fernando and architect Anjalendran, both collectors of modern and contemporary Sri Lankan art, curated the selection of artists.

The exhibition features works from artists across the island, including Muhanned Cader, Pradeep Chandrasiri, Channa Ekanayake, Chamila Gamage, Pramith Geekiyanage, Kusal Gunasekara, Kingsley Gunatillake, Vajira Gunawardena, Damith Idamallgoda, Susiman Nirmalavasan, Anoma Wijewardene, Sanjeewa Kumara, Sujeewa Kumari, Bandu Manamperi, Ajith Manjula, Mahen Perera, Sebastian Posingis, Pala Pothupitiye, Gayan Prageeth, Ruwan Prasanna, J.C. Rathnayake, Prageeth Rathnayake, Sujith Rathnayake, Rupaneethan, Dominic Sansoni, Laki Senanayake, Lalith Senanayake, Susil Senanayake, Rubert Soysa, Chandraguptha Thenuwara, Anup Vega and Jagath Weerasinghe.

The exhibition will be presented from 13 to 18 March at Paradise Road Galleries and open daily. The catalogue will also be available online for this time at

ww.paradiseroadgalleries.com and can be obtained prior to the opening via e-catalogue by emailing art@paradiseroad.lk

All proceeds from the sale of works go to the Sunera Foundation.