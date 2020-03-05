President defends appointment of ex-military officers to state institutions

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has defended the appointment of ex-military officers to top posts in state institutions.

Speaking to media heads today, Rajapaksa said that high ranking military personnel are trained both locally and internationally in a number of fields including administration.

He said that even the former Government had appointed military officers to head state institutions.

“The former Government-appointed more military personnel to Government institutions than the current Government,” he added.

He said that he was satisfied with a majority of appointments made at a number of state institutions.

The President stressed that the newly appointed officials will have to perform well in their respective institutions, failing which he would have take a decision regarding them. (Colombo Gazette)