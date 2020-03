The Government today increased the minimum guaranteed price for purchase of big onions from farmers.

The Ministry of Finance announced that the price was increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kg.

The decision comes after the Cabinet of Ministers last week decided to increase the minimum guaranteed price for purchase of big onions from farmers.

The proposal in this regard was submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Finance and Planning. (Colombo Gazette)