Large haul of narcotics brought ashore

A large haul of narcotics seized from four vessels in international waters off the Southern Coast of Sri Lanka on Monday (02) were transferred to the Dickowita Fisheries Harbour this morning.

Navy Media Spokesman Lt. Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said the stock containing over 330kg of heroin and over 50kg of “ICE” were valued at Rs. 6 billion.

The stock of narcotics were transferred to the Dickowita Fisheries Harbour today along with 5 suspects who were arrested from the four vessels, and were displayed to the media.

Lt. Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said the suspects were arrested with the haul of narcotics following an operation conducted by the Navy based on a tip off received from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The Navy along with its Offshore Patrol Vessels Samudura and Sindurala had carried out the mission to seize the narcotics. (Colombo Gazette)