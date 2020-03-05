Government asserts plantation wage hike will go ahead

The Government today asserted that the plantation wage hike will go ahead.

Minister of Plantations and Export Agriculture, Ramesh Pathirana told reporters at the post cabinet press conference today that the Government is confident the wage hike will be implemented from this month.

He noted that the wage for this month will be paid during the first week of April.

The Minister said that discussions are still ongoing to reach an agreement on the proposed Rs. 1000 daily wage for plantation workers and a fresh agreement is likely to be signed soon.

The plantation companies have proposed a productivity based wage model as a solution, which they say has proven to be successful.

They have also sought some government assistance in order to pay the Rs. 1000 daily wage and ensure the industry does not collapse as a result.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had proposed that the daily wage of plantation workers be increased to Rs. 1000 by 1st March.

Plantation companies have informed the government that an unfair push to pay Rs. 1000 to plantation workers could have a serious impact on the local industry. (Colombo Gazette)