A VIP message to Devi Balika Vidyalaya

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo delivered a special message to Devi Balika Vidyalaya in Colombo. The message was from the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, had written back to a group of students from the girls school expressing her appreciation for their support for China’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and encouraging them to make contributions to carrying forward China-Sri Lanka friendship.

In her reply letter on Monday, Peng told the students from Devi Balika Vidyalaya that their letter and paintings had been received at the special moment when China is fighting the novel coronavirus disease.

Pictures by Indika Sri Aravinda