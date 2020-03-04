Vivo launches exclusive vivo service centre in Galle

vivo, global leading smartphone brand, launched its 2nd exclusive service centre, today in Galle. Kevin Jiang, CEO, vivo Mobile Lanka, accompanied by officials of Abans PLC and vivo attended the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Service centre provides exclusive opportunity for the vivo customers to experience the premium after sales offerings of vivo, including phone repairs, one to one device replacements, free of charge mobile charging, software upgrades, SIM cutting and phone dispatch courier service etc. Replicating vivo’s commitment to upscale their presence in the local mobile market and to embrace the consumer demands, the service centre also handles consumer inquires as well. vivo also provides lifetime software warranty for their devices.

Commenting on the new service centre, Kevin Jiang, CEO, vivo Mobile Lanka stated, “The launch of the 2nd exclusive service center highlights our commitment towards consumer service expansion.

As a globally renowned mobile brand, our vision has always been focused on introducing technologically innovative, highest quality smart devices to the smart phone enthusiasts. Through an exclusive service centre, we believe we have made sure to take a step closer towards upscaling the consumer experience, where by the service excellence doesn’t stop at the quality of the device but extends to the post sales services”.

Jiang further commented, “In the short span of two years in Sri Lanka, vivo has been able to mark its presence amongst the ever-evolving industry. vivo has been able to recognize the market potential in Sri Lanka and is in the process on establishing our position amongst the key smart phone brands in the island nation.”

Customers can walk-in to service centre in Sanwick Plaza, Galle where they will be attended by the experienced and dedicated service personnel, well trained by vivo Mobile Lanka, with advice and help on their vivo devices.

vivo Mobile Lanka already maintains an exclusive service centre in Colombo, which provides after care services for customers from all around the country. As such, with the addition of Galle service center, vivo is providing ease of access for the customers from the southern part of Sri Lanka to experience the excellent after sale services provided by vivo.