Postal vote applications to be accepted from Friday

The acceptance of applications for postal votes for the General Election 2020 will commence on Friday (06), the National Election Commission said.

Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said the acceptance of applications will continue till 16 March.

The General Election 2020 is to be held on 25 April, following the dissolution of Parliament with effect from midnight on Monday (02).

Meanwhile,nominations will be called for from 12 -19 March.

The new parliament is set to convene on 14 May. (Colombo Gazette)