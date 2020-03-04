Leprosy Hospital converted into quarantine centre

The Leprosy Hospital in Hendala, Watala has been converted as the main quarantine centre for Sri Lankans arriving from coronavirus- hit countries, the Ministry of Health said today.

A decision was taken to convert the hospital as a quarantine centre following a discussion held at the Ministry of Health under the patronage of subject Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, making a special statement today(04), said the ministry had also decided to quarantine for 14- days Sri Lankans arriving from countries such as Iran, South Korea and Italy, battling the spread of the virus.

He said the Leprosy Hospital in Wattala was ideal for a quarantine centre.

Dr. Jasinghe further explained that the Sri Lankan students who arrived from Wuhan in China had been placed at a quarantine Centre in Diayatalawa, Bandarawela to monitor if they had contracted the virus.

He explained that the coronavirus takes 14 days to contract and not longer, adding that those who are placed in quarantine are not essentially patients infected with the virus.

The assistance of the Sri Lanka Military has been obtained for the construction of the new quarantine centre.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe further said that the above mentioned countries are battling the spread of the virus due to a lack of quarantine centres.

If Sri Lanka does not heed these signs and fails to put up such quarantine centres, it will be unable to stop the spread of the virus into the country, he pointed out.

The Director of Health Services assured that area residents living in and around the Leprosy Hospital in Wattala will not be affected in anyway due to the setting up of the coronavirus quarantine centre. (Colombo Gazette)