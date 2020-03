A fire erupted in the Narangamuwa Mountain in Giriulla this afternoon, the Sri Lanka Air Force said.

Air Force Media Spokesman Group Captain Dushantha Wijesinghe told Colombo Gazette that a Bell 212 helicopter was deployed to douse the fire.

The helicopter had been deployed from the Air Force base in Ratmalana.

Group Captain Wijesinghe added that bambi bucket operations are being carried out to extinguish the flames. (Colombo Gazette)