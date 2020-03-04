Eleventh anniversary of cops martyred in Sri Lankan team attack observed

The 11th death anniversary of six police jawans who laid down their lives while protecting the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009 was observed in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday.

The death anniversaries were held at the graves of the martyrs.

They had laid down their lives while protecting the Sri Lankan cricket team at Liberty Chowk in 2009.

Smartly turned-out contingents presented salute and laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyred jawans.

Police officers, jawans and family members of the martyred cops attended the event. (The News)