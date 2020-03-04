Crocodile, other animals pose threat to motorists on Southern Expressway

Crocodiles and other animals have been seen crossing the Southern Expressway (Sri Lanka) posing a threat to motorists.

A video circulating on social media shows a crocodile crossing the Southern Expressway from one end to the other as vehicles pass by.

The motorist who recorded the video said that he saw the animal while he was heading to Galle from Hambantota on the Southern Expressway.

The motorist said that the crocodile was seen near the 13th mile post on the E06 extension of the expressway.

Photos of other wild animals crossing the expressway have also been posted on social media. (Colombo Gazette)