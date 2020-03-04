Champika permitted to travel overseas

The travel ban imposed on former parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka was temporarily lifted by the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court today.

A travel ban was imposed on the former Minister over an accident which took place in Rajagiriya in 2016.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate temporarily lifted the travel ban from 26 April to 12 May based on a request made to court by Champika Ranawaka.

The court also imposed a Rs. 1 million bail bond on the former parliamentarian.

The case filed against the ex- minister is set to be taken up for hearing again on 13 May. (Colombo Gazette)