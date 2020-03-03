Two Sri Lankans with Malaysian passports arrested in Abuja

Two Sri Lankans were arrested with Malaysian passports in Abuja, Nigeria on Sunday (01).

Officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission arrested the two suspects at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in the capital Abuja, Nigerian media reported.

An airport official said it was the second time in 2020 that Sri-Lankans were arrested for the same offence at the airport.

According to the source, the two suspects were with the Malaysian passports holding one-way tickets to Heathrow, London.

The suspects were identified as Vinith Ukantharaba with passport number A33807225 and Satithinyara Kantharasa with passport number A532343523.

Nigerian media reported it was gathered that the suspects connived with some officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service at the airport to travel out of the country with invalid documents.

The source gave the name of one of the alleged immigration officers arrested alongside the suspects as Babatunde Ahmed.

The suspects are in detention of ICPC recording confessional statements. (Colombo Gazette)