Sri Lanka will host the 2021 Mrs. World pageant, the Mrs. World organisers announced.

The announcement was made at a media conference held in Colombo.

The reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie from Sri Lanka attended the press conference.

Jurie became the second Sri Lankan to be crowned Mrs World at a pageant held in Las Vegas USA last December.

Rosy Senanayake won the crown in 1984 at the finals held in Australia, at the inception of the contest.