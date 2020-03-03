Sri Lanka prepares to host top UN tourism conference

The 32nd Joint Meeting of UN World Tourism Organization’s Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia will be hosted by Sri Lanka from 29th June to 01st July 2020 in Colombo and Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority is currently in the process of organizing the conference.

The theme of the Conference is Contemporary Challenges and Tourism Revitalization aimed at discussing how to revitalize tourism in response to the times of crisis and share effective crisis management tools and examples for the tourism sector and its industries.

Approximately 150 foreign delegates representing member states are set to participate in this conference and the invitees include Tourism Ministers of the Member States, top government officials and other representatives from the global tourism industry.

Sri Lanka bid to host the 32nd joint meeting at the 31st joint meeting held in Thimpu, Bhutan last year and the member states unanimously agreed to hold the 32nd Joint Meeting in Sri Lanka with the backing of UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, in order to support Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Easter Sunday Attacks.

“We look forward to welcoming the top government delegates to Sri Lanka and showcase our products and services at this conference” Sri Lanka Tourism Chairperson Kimarli Fernando shared.