School boys detained for entering girl’s schools

Twenty male school students were detained on charges of forcibly entering the premises of two leading girls schools in Colpetty, Colombo today.

The boys who are reportedly from a leading boys school in Colombo have been placed in the custody of the Colpetty Police.

The boys are said to have entered the schools as part of hat- collection, a tradition followed during the inter- school big match cricket season.

The group had reportedly been entering the premises of various girls schools in Colombo since this morning. (Colombo Gazette)