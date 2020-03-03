Samagi Jana Balavegaya to push for common symbol

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa will push to contest the Parliamentary election under a common symbol.

General Secretary of the alliance, Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will reach a final decision on the symbol this week.

The UNP Working Committee had this week decided that the alliance must contest under the ‘elephant’ symbol of the UNP.

However Madduma Bandara said that the alliance had already agreed with its alliance partners that it will contest the election under a common symbol.

Madduma Bandara also said that the nominations board of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will begin to meet from tomorrow to consider candidates for the election.

He said that while each party in the alliance will pick their own candidates the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will also pick its own candidates. (Colombo Gazette)