Ranil says he will attempt to resolve issues with Sajith

By Easwaran Rutnam

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says he will attempt to resolve issues with UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa in order to prevent a split in the UNP.

Wickremesinghe told UNP organisers today at a meeting that he will continue to hold discussions with Premadasa and look to ensure the UNP contests the upcoming election as a united front, UNP sources told the Colombo Gazette.

The UNP organisers who met Wickremesinghe had asserted that the ‘elephant’ must be the symbol of the party for the election.

However, they also stressed that the UNP must not split and must remain united.

Meanwhile, the UNP also raised concerns over attempts to arrest UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake over the treasury bond scam.

The UNP is of the opinion that the arrest will be used by the Government to gain advantage at the Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)