Karu Jayasuriya bids farewell as Speaker of Parliament

Karu Jayasuriya bid farewell as Speaker of Parliament today by greeting Parliament staff.

The Speaker’s Office said that Jayasuriya visited Parliament today and met the senior and junior staff.

He commended the work they had done over the years and for the support they had given him as Speaker of Parliament.

Jayasuriya took over as Speaker in September 2015 and has been recognised especially for the role he played to defend Parliament during the political crisis in 2018.

The term of the current Speaker came to an end with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolving Parliament yesterday and declaring elections. (Colombo Gazette)