JAT Holdings signs MoU with GIZ Vocational Training Project to uplift youth

JAT Holdings, one of Sri Lanka’s leading conglomerate brands, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the GIZ Vocational Training Project as part of their CSR initiative to provide free vocational training for youth in order to uplift and develop communities. Separated into two interventions, the GIZ vocational training programme will include practical inclined youth and hearing impaired youth – offering them the equal opportunity to build their knowledge, practicality and potential for employment.

Recognizing people as the most critical driving aspect of the company’s corporate strategy, JAT Holdings paired with GIZ Vocational Training to develop the students’ calibre to a higher level – making them capable of responding to industry and real world challenges. With a long term vision which practices leadership at all levels, JAT Holdings believes in inclusivity and the fostering of a learning environment – within and beyond the company walls.

Throughout the country, particularly in the north and east, the lack of qualified personnel and expertise often leads to the increased limitations of business competitiveness and potential for development. Driven by their corporate values, JAT Holdings aims to give back to the society by investing in the country’s private sector. This CSR project will annually train a minimum of 100 students from Jaffna and Matara, to further develop their vocational abilities. Through this initiative, JAT anticipates to inspire the youth, develop communities and rebuild lives.

With the endless support from JAT Holdings, youth with different personalities are able to obtain hands on training – regardless of academic qualifications. Both practically inclined youth and youth with hearing disabilities will have the privilege of learning basic skills, newly acquired competencies and the ability to plan, design, multitask and communicate. With a guarantee period of 5 to 12 months, the GIZ Vocational Training Project will guide students to achieve and develop their overall skillset – free of charge.

Through its operations, JAT Holdings has continuously made positive contributions towards the economies it operates in – with its latest vocational project standing as a testament to the organization’s genuine commitment towards uplifting various communities, development of training and skills, and the environment. Upon completion of the training programme, individuals are assured work opportunities through GIZ, further ensuring job security for all trainees. With fruitful efforts such as this, JAT will continue to contribute to the economic value addition, generation of employment and social stability in Sri Lanka – further developing the nation as a whole.