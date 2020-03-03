Dettol Sponsors Big Match Season as Official Hygiene Partner

Dettol, this year, will be joining the Big-Match frenzy as the Official Hygiene Partner of the 141st Battle of the Blues; scheduled to be played at the SSC grounds on the 12th, 13th and 14th of March, as well as the 91st Battle of the Maroons which will be played at the same venue on the 7th and 8th.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Tehan Samarasinha, Product Group Manager – Dettol, said, “For years, Sri Lanka’s Big Match season has been a time of fun and camaraderie where many gather around their college flag to celebrate and cheer on their alma mater. While the season is a time to revel and partake in this excitement, we also inevitably generate copious amounts of litter which is almost always left behind. This litter ends up being breeding grounds for harmful bacteria which leads to the spread of illnesses in society.”

“To combat this problem by promoting and facilitating responsible waste management, Dettol will be stepping into the fray as the Official Hygiene Partner of these annual events”, he further said.

Under the umbrella of their CSR campaign ‘Clean Hands, Clean Nation’, Dettol has been working towards the facilitation of waste management and the education of communities while also taking steps towards the prevention of spreading of illness causing germs across Sri Lanka.