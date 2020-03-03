AG directs Police to arrest Ravi and others

The Attorney General (AG) today directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

The Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the order was issued over the Central Bank Bond Scam in 2016.

She said the warrant has been sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016. (Colombo Gazette)