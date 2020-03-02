Twenty -two IUSF students further remanded

Twenty – two university students attached to the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF), who were arrested on charges of staging a protest, were further remanded till 16 March.

The students, including two monks, who were arrested on charges of staging a protest opposite the Ministry of Education last morning, were further remanded after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate today.

The university students were arrested on charges of violating court orders and the National Thoroughfares Act.

The Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) launched a satyagraha on Thursday (27) over several demands, including the suppression of students from the University of Ruhuna. (Colombo Gazette)