Thirty – two individuals who were arrested on charges of vandalizing several Buddha statues in Mawanella were further remanded till 16 March.

The suspects were arrested on charges of vandalizing the statues on 24 and 25 December 2018, during an unrest in the area.

They were re- remanded after being produced before the Mawanella Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, nine others have been ordered to be detained for questioning till 01 June. (Colombo Gazette)