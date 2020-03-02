Samagi Jana Balavegaya launched

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya party led by United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa was officially launched today.

Five political parties and at least 10 more organizations signed the National Accord with MP Sajith Premadasa.

The signing of the MOUs and the official launch of the party took place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo this morning.

General Secretary of the party MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said 95% of UNP electoral organizers were in attendance of the ceremony. (Colombo Gazette)