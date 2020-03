Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayaka’s son Kanishka Senanayake has joined the new alliance led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest the Parliamentary election.

Kanishka Senanayake will seek nominations from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya to contest from the Colombo District.

Previously Kanishka Senanayake has served on the board of Mobitel and Sri Lanka Telecom. (Colombo Gazette)