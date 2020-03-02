India begins project to build another 50 houses for estate families

At a special event held at the Homadola Estate, Udugama, Galle today (Monday), the foundation stone for an Indian Housing Project in the estate consisting of 50 houses was laid jointly by Acting High Commissioner of India Vinod K. Jacob, Sri Lankan Minister for Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development Arumugam Thondaman and Minister for Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture, Ramesh Pathirana.

These houses are part of the 14,000 houses committed by India in the Plantation Areas for Estate Workers.

The Indian Housing Project is the largest grant assistance program of Government of India abroad with a commitment of 60,000 houses.

Out of these 46,000 houses have been completed and handed over in the North and the East. Out of the total 14000 houses committed in the Plantation areas for the estate community, over 2500 have been completed as on date.

In addition, Government of India is also partnering with the Ministry of Housing through National Housing Development Authority to construct 2400 houses all across Sri Lanka under Village Development Program.

These projects are part of Government of India’s commitment towards people-oriented development cooperation with Government of Sri Lanka.

India’s overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at a total of around US$ 3.5 billion and among these, US$560 million under grants.