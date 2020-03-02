Exit point of expressway linking to MR’s house to be gazetted

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The exit point of the Southern Expressway linking to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s hometown in Weeraketiya is to be gazetted this week, the Colombo Gazette learns.

Secretary to the Ministry of Roads and Highways R. W. R. Premasiri said that the new road will be gazetted this week.

Premasiri pointed out that the former Government had removed the extension from the proposed plan of the Southern Expressway.

A payment of Rs. 500 million rupees was reportedly made to China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd to construct the road as a one- lane expressway.

When inquired in this regard, Premasiri said the amount was allocated as a payment for the initial construction of the road and later it was included in the new expressway plan.

Premasiri said it would take another year to compete the entire Matara- Hambantota Expressway extension project. (Colombo Gazette)