Twenty- one protesting university students arrested

Twenty-one university students, including 2 monks, were arrested on charges of staging a protest opposite the Ministry of Education, the Police said.

The Police said the students were arrested on charges of violating court orders and the National Thoroughfares Act.

They were produced before a Magistrate and remanded till tomorrow (Monday).

The Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) launched a satyagraha on Thursday (27) over several demands, including the suppression of students from the University of Ruhuna. (Colombo Gazette)