Inmates involved in crimes to be transferred to Boosa

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Measures have been taken to transfer a group of prisoners imprisoned on charges of organized crimes to a separate unit at the Boosa Detention Camp, the Commissioner General of Prisons T. M. J. W. Tennakoon said.

He said the prisoners are to be transferred as it was found out that they were actively involved in operating crimes from within the prison.

The measures are to be carried out on the advice of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and the Ministry of Defence.

Recent investigations have revealed that the prisoners were involved in a number of criminal activities reported across the country and as a result they are to be imprisoned in a separate unit.

The Commissioner General of Prisons T. M. J. W. Tennakoon said the prisoners were identified to have been involved in major crimes including drug racketeering.

The Ministry of Defence has since received a preliminary investigation report on the prisoners, he said.

Based on the report, the Ministry of Defence is compiling a list of names of the prisoners to be transferred to the Boosa Detention Camp.

Tennakoon added that the Ministry of Defence has also decided to deploy the Police Special Task Force (STF) to provide special security for the prisoners while being transported to the Courts or hospital on court orders. (Colombo Gazette)