Two men were arrested with 3.27kg of heroin worth over Rs. 30 million, the Police said.

They said the suspects were arrested in Rajagiriya while transporting the stock of narcotics in a three – wheeler.

The arrest was made by Officials from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The Police said the three- Wheeler used by the suspects was taken into Police custody.

The suspects are to be produced before courts today. (Colombo Gazette)